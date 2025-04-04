US leads global AI tool usage, followed by India
What's the story
The US led the world in web traffic to artificial intelligence (AI) tools, with an astonishing 17.46 billion visits last year.
The data, from aitools.xyz, tracked traffic on more than 10,500 websites.
As of February this year, the US still dominates global AI website traffic. India follows as the second-largest contributor to global AI tool usage, with Kenya in third place.
AI adoption
India and Kenya's AI tool usage
India came second in the world for using AI tools, with as many as 1.1 billion visits to these websites in February alone. This made up for an impressive 9% share of the global total.
The country's massive usage of AI tools highlights its increasing interest and investment in artificial intelligence technology.
Kenya had a remarkable 549 million visits to AI websites in February, representing a whopping 4.6% share of the global total.
Global trends
Brazil and China's contribution
Brazil and China also contributed heavily to the global usage of these AI tools.
Brazil had a total of 468.6 million visits to these websites in February, contributing a 3.9% share to the global total.
China, on the other hand, recorded an impressive 382.1 million visits in the same period, contributing a 3.2% share to the worldwide tally.
European engagement
Germany and the UK also showed high interest
Germany and the UK also showed a high level of interest in AI tools.
Germany recorded a total of 309.2 million visits to these websites in February, contributing to a 2.6% share of the global total.
The UK saw slightly lower traffic at 307.3 million visits during the same period, making up for an equivalent percentage share of global usage as Germany.
Low engagement
Countries with the least AI tool usage
Canada and the Philippines had 274.6 million and 276.8 million visits to AI websites in February, respectively. The two countries contributed a modest 2.3% share of the global total.
Indonesia also demonstrated strong interest in AI tools, with a total of 304.4 million visits in the same period, which was a slightly higher percentage share at 2.5%.
Growth trend
AI tool usage continues to grow worldwide
The global fascination with AI tools only seems to be growing, with a whopping 101.12 billion web visits last year. This is a massive 36.3% jump from the previous year, aitools.xyz's analysis shows.
While the US continues to lead the charge, countries such as India and Kenya are also playing a major role in this rapidly growing domain.