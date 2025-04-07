'A Minecraft Movie' becomes 2025's biggest box office opening yet
What's the story
Reportedly, A Minecraft Movie has grossed an estimated $301 million worldwide, giving Hollywood a much-needed turnaround after 2025 got off to a rocky start.
The Warner Bros. Discovery-produced flick, based on a popular Microsoft video game, scored the year's biggest domestic opening with $157 million in the US and Canada.
It is also the biggest domestic opening since Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine last July.
Industry context
'Minecraft' topped expectations amid Hollywood's box-office struggles
The first quarter of 2025 was littered with box-office disappointments, with films such as Snow White, Mickey 17, Captain America: Brave New World, Novocaine, and The Alto Knights.
The US box office during this period stood at $1.42 billion, down 12% from last year and 41% from 2019.
Despite these, A Minecraft Movie exceeded expectations, showing that famous intellectual property can still draw audiences into theaters.
Profitability
'Minecraft' success boosts Warner Bros.'s film business
Warner Bros. Discovery's film business has been facing mounting pressure amid two massive flops this year, Mickey 17 and Alto Knights, and 2024's biggest box-office disaster, Joker: Folie a Deux.
Nonetheless, A Minecraft Movie's success, which was overseen by studio heads Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, is likely to be pretty lucrative for Warner and its financing partner, Legendary Pictures.
Future prospects
'Minecraft' likely to maintain box office dominance
A Minecraft Movie would likely dominate the box office for weeks to come.
Directed by Jared Hess and featuring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie has received mixed reviews but is likely to be a massive box office success.
April's upcoming movies include Disney's The Amateur and Warner's Sinners. Hollywood insiders are hoping the summer makes up for the underwhelming first few months of 2025.