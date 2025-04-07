What's the story

Reportedly, A Minecraft Movie has grossed an estimated $301 million worldwide, giving Hollywood a much-needed turnaround after 2025 got off to a rocky start.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-produced flick, based on a popular Microsoft video game, scored the year's biggest domestic opening with $157 million in the US and Canada.

It is also the biggest domestic opening since Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine last July.