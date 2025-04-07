Sai Abhyankkar may team up with Atlee-Allu Arjun soon
What's the story
Emerging music sensation Sai Abhyankkar is rumored to compose the score for the next Atlee-directorial film starring Allu Arjun.
Abhyankkar, who is known for his viral singles Aasa Kooda and Sithiri Puthiri, has been bagging high-profile projects in South Indian cinema.
His recent announcements include scoring for Benz and Suriya 45, both of which are in production.
Collaboration buzz
Sun Pictures is backing Atlee and Arjun's potential collaboration
While we await an official confirmation, there is strong speculation that Abhyankkar will be composing music for Atlee's next film.
The filmmaker, who last directed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, has yet to announce the next project. However, rumors suggest he will be working with Arjun, who shot to nationwide fame with his role in Pushpa: The Rise.
Sun Pictures is reportedly producing the film.
Career highlights
Abhyankkar's rapid rise in the music industry
Abhyankkar, the son of famous singers Tippu and Harini, shot to fame with his viral independent single Katchi Sera. His next singles, Aasa Kooda and Sithiri Puthiri, also became chartbusters.
After this success, he announced his film debut under Lokesh Kanagaraj's production Benz, featuring Raghava Lawrence in the lead.
He also replaced AR Rahman in Suriya 45, Suriya's next venture.