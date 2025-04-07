What's the story

Emerging music sensation Sai Abhyankkar is rumored to compose the score for the next Atlee-directorial film starring Allu Arjun.

Abhyankkar, who is known for his viral singles Aasa Kooda and Sithiri Puthiri, has been bagging high-profile projects in South Indian cinema.

His recent announcements include scoring for Benz and Suriya 45, both of which are in production.