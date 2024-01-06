'Dunki' becomes SRK's third-biggest film after 'Jawan,' 'Pathaan'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:17 pm Jan 06, 202405:17 pm

'Dunki' features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead alongside Taapsse Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others

Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has emerged as the actor's third-highest-grossing film ever, following Jawan and Pathaan. Red Chillies Entertainment, Khan's production house that backed the film, has revealed that Dunki has amassed an impressive Rs. 422.9 crore at the global box office, becoming his third-biggest hit. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy-drama has collected Rs. 208.72 crore in India so far.

'Dunki' earned Rs. 2.25 crore on day 16

Released in cinema halls on December 21, Dunki is now in its third week at the box office. On Friday, the movie raked in Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates), according to Sacnilk's report. It saw a dip of a little over 13% from its Thursday collection of Rs. 2.6 crore. The maximum occupancy on Friday was witnessed in the night shows with 13.09%, followed by evening, afternoon, and morning shows at 10.89%, 9.82%, and 6.88% occupancy, respectively.

Look at Khan's top 5 commercial hits

Khan's biggest commercial success of his career is Atlee's Jawan, which amassed Rs. 1,160 crore at the worldwide box office. It is followed by Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, at Rs. 1,055 crore. While the third position is now held by Dunki, Chennai Express and Dilwale are at the fourth and fifth places with Rs. 422 crore and Rs. 388 crore, respectively. Interestingly, the top three successes of Khan were all released in 2023. (Data as per Sacnilk)

'Dunki' v/s 'Salaar'

Khan's film had a direct clash with pan-India star Prabhas's Salaar, which was released a day after Dunki, on December 22. While Dunki's net earnings in the domestic market are at Rs. 208.72 crore, Salaar has beaten it with a huge margin, collecting Rs. 381.75 crore in India. Apart from Khan in the lead, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Komal Sachdeva, among others.

Not the best box-office numbers for a Hirani film

Although a major hit, Dunki hasn't quite reached the lifetime box office achievements of Hirani's previous films like Sanju (2017), which garnered Rs. 588 crore worldwide and PK (2014) which collected a staggering Rs. 769.89 crore globally. The previous Hirani film to have earned under Rs. 500 crore worldwide was 3 Idiots in 2009. With two new releases this month—Merry Christmas and Fighter—Dunki might face challenges in crossing the Rs. 500 crore mark globally.