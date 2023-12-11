'Dunki' Drop 5: SRK teases 'O Maahi'; pens heartfelt note

By Aikantik Bag 09:11 am Dec 11, 202309:11 am

'Dunki' Drop 5 is the song 'O Maahi'

As we all were about to tackle Monday blues, Shah Rukh Khan gave us an early morning surprise with Dunki Drop 5 teaser. SRK gave a glimpse of the soulful song O Maahi, a promotional song for the upcoming film Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others. Khan shared the core meaning of the film's quirky title as well.

SRK's trademark romantic side will return in 'O Maahi'

In the teaser, Khan showcased his iconic romantic persona with his signature pose. The actor sported a black rugged shirt, cargo pants, and black sunglasses. He captioned the post, "Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna...aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. (Dunki means staying away from loved ones and when they are with us, we hold them closer forever)." The film is slated for a December 21 release.

