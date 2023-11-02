Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan's extended cut on Netflix fools fans

By Isha Sharma 12:02 pm Nov 02, 202312:02 pm

'Jawan's extended cut is out on Netflix

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan﻿ emerged as an all-time blockbuster, the chatter around its OTT version was incredibly high. Several reports stated the Atlee directorial will be around 10-15 minutes longer on Netflix and that the extended version will help fans watch Atlee's true vision. Now that the extended cut is out, the truth is that Netflix has run a successful tomfoolery campaign.

What is an extended cut supposed to mean?

Due to the time restrictions in theaters, directors sometimes prepare two versions: while one runs theatrically, the other one is more suited for home viewing (since it's relatively longer), and is released on OTT platforms. Extended cuts can involve easter eggs, full-length videos, and longer monologues/fight sequences, and provide a different perspective to viewers. For instance, Zack Snyder has a reputation for extended cuts.

How long is the 'extended cut'?

Interestingly, and much to the dismay of SRK's fans, the CBFC certification for Jawan states that the film's theatrical runtime is two hours and 49 minutes. Head over to Netflix, and you'll be boggled to realize that the so-called extended cut is merely two hours and 50 minutes long. Thus, 60 seconds of more footage, easily falls into the blink-and-you-miss-it category.

Fans now feel 'cheated' and 'betrayed'

Fans who stayed up at midnight to watch the "extended cut" in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu are now teeming with understandable rage, saying the makers and Atlee ran an aggressive marketing campaign that eventually "cheated everyone." A fan wrote on X, "This was such a prank with us. Where is the extended cut?" Another tweeted, "A minute extra is called extended cut, really, Netflix?"

Here's what a fan said

Earlier, this is what Atlee had said about OTT cut

Earlier, Atlee had raised the audience's expectations about the extended cut and had reportedly said: "While the film had the perfect ratio of emotions, for streaming, [the makers] are considering a different rhythm." He added that he had been incessantly working on the OTT version and "hasn't even taken a holiday because of that." This promise, however, evidently didn't come to pass.

The very few new scenes in the OTT cut

The very few additional footage allegedly includes some brief voiceover for Lakshmi's (Priyamani) character and a brief extension of the much-talked-about hospital scene featuring Sanya Malhotra. Moreover, the role of the minister's manager, played by Mukesh Chhabra in the Hindi version has been played by Yogi Babu in the Tamil one, who has got one additional scene in the extended cut.