Box office collection: 'Jawan' experiences drop but holds the fort

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Jawan' experiences drop but holds the fort

By Aikantik Bag 09:34 am Oct 04, 202309:34 am

'Jawan' box office collection

Jawan was one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the movie delivered up to its hype! The film proved yet again that Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed king of the box office and it is currently marching toward Rs. 1,100 crore mark globally. The extended weekend was lucrative for the movie, however, it has now witnessed a significant drop.

2/3

Aiming for stability on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 614.17 crore in India. Considering it's the fourth week, the movie is holding the fort quite well. The critically acclaimed film co-stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

3/3

Twitter Post