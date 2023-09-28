Box office collection: 'The Great Indian Family' in tough situation

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'The Great Indian Family' in tough situation

By Aikantik Bag 09:41 am Sep 28, 202309:41 am

'The Great Indian Family' box office collection

Vicky Kaushal is an adept actor in Bollywood and the actor delivered a smash hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. However, his recently released movie The Great Indian Family is having a disastrous run at the box office. The movie has not breached the Rs. 10 crore mark yet and with new releases like The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3, chances are bleak too.

2/3

Aiming for stability at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial earned Rs. 82 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.58 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The weak marketing campaign led to its box office failure. The cast includes Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Yashpal Sharma, and Manushi Chhillar, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post