Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 12:00 pm 1 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana has been the biggest revelation of the last decade. The breakout star made a name in the industry and carved his own niche. His recent release Dream Girl 2 marked his comeback at the box office after a barrage of flops. The movie has now become sidelined by the Jawan craze but is still steady at the box office.

It has collected over Rs. 100cr in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy-drama earned Rs. 59 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 101.63 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics and viewers. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

