Box office collection: 'The Great Indian Family' registers disappointing opening
Vicky Kaushal is an emerging star in Bollywood and the actor is quite popular among the youth in India. After delivering a smash box office hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, fans were eager for his recently released film The Great Indian Family. Well, the movie has registered a disappointing opening on the first weekend. Let's see if word of mouth saves the film!
Seeking momentum in the upcoming weeks
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the family entertainer earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.12 crore in India. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial received negative reviews from critics. Yash Raj Films's weak promotional strategy led to its downfall. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Yashpal Sharma, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, among others.