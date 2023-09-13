Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' struggles to hold the fort

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' struggles to hold the fort

Written by Aikantik Bag September 13, 2023 | 10:25 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol has been a force of nature and the actor proved it again with his recent outing Gadar 2. The movie has become his highest grosser to date and the success story is no less than a dream. The second installment received negative reviews but still surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark with ease. The movie is facing steep competition from Jawan ﻿now.

Aiming for the Rs. 525 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 516.08 crore in India. The film is finally slowing down at the box office. The movie is helmed by Anil Sharma and the cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline