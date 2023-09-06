Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' is slaying with ease

Ayushmann Khurrana is a major breakout star in Bollywood who has solidified his foot in the last decade. His recently released comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 is doing great at the box office and raking in quite well. As per the trend, the movie is slated to surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark by this weekend. Let's see how it holds the fort against Jawan.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 91.96 crore in India. Dream Girl's spiritual sequel has been praised by critics and loved by viewers. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

