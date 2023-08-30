SRK visits Vaishno Devi before 'Jawan's release; follows 'Pathaan' trend

Written by Aikantik Bag August 30, 2023 | 02:05 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan follows 'Pathaan' trend before 'Jawan' release

The anticipation surrounding Jawan is at an all-time high and the promotions are in full swing! Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the revered Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu to seek blessings for his upcoming film, Jawan. Photos and videos of the actor at the holy site have gone viral, fueling excitement for the highly anticipated movie. Set to release on September 7, Jawan will mark Khan's first project with acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

An official confirmed the same and told PTI, "The superstar reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11:40pm. He offered prayers and left immediately." Khan did the same before Pathaan's release. The actioner went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Meanwhile, the Jawan makers will grace a pre-release event in Chennai's Sai Ram Engineering College on Wednesday afternoon.

After Chennai's event, Khan will be heading to Dubai for the trailer launch. The trailer will be unveiled on Burj Khalifa on Thursday. The excitement surrounding the trailer is huge and fans are waiting for it. The Anirudh Ravichander-directed music album received mixed responses from fans. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. Less than 10 days to go for Jawan mania. Ready ah?

