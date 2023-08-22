Cast, summary to release date, all about upcoming title 'Yaatris'

'Yaatris' will be released in cinema halls on October 6

August has seen some of the biggest Hindi releases in theaters. And as September approaches, movie buffs are excited for new and interesting titles that will make their way to the halls. Amid this, another family drama is gearing up for release in October. Raghubir Yadav starrer Yaatris is set for a theatrical release; here's all you need to know about the film.

Why does this story matter?

Yaatris is an upcoming drama directed by Harish Vyas. The film, set in the locales of Varanasi and Thailand, will be released in theaters on October 6. The makers of the movie released the first poster of the film on Tuesday, featuring Yadav and other casts of the upcoming title. The film will be distributed by Platoon Distribution.

A relatable middle-class family drama

Releasing the film's poster on Tuesday, the makers said that Yaatris is a heart-warming family drama about a middle-class family hailing from Mathura. "Embarking on an unforgettable adventure, they immerse themselves in a delightful blend of love, humor, and valuable life experiences. This heartwarming tale captures the essence of unity and togetherness," said the makers through a release.

All about the film's cast

Yaatris, headlined by critically acclaimed actor Yadav, also features actor Seema Pahwa in the lead role. Apart from the two senior actors, the film will star comedian Johnny Lever's daughter actor-comedian Jamie Lever, and Anuraag Malhan. Apart from Bhoot Police, Jamie had also featured in the web series Pop Kaun? Meanwhile, Yadav was last seen in Kathal and Pahwa was featured in Thank God.

Everything to know about the film

Directed by Vyas, who is best known for films such as Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai, the movie is being backed by Kuku Mohanka's production house Akion Entertainment, as he marks his debut as a producer. "I am sure our maiden production, Yaatris, with its heartwarming storyline and fabulous performances, will take audiences to the era of feel-good family films," said Mohanka.

