#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' faces steep competition from biggies

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 12:22 pm 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been a revelation in Bollywood as it marked the resurgence of true-blue extravagant Bollywood romances. The Karan Johar directorial received rave reviews from critics and viewers. At the box office, it earned quite well and surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark. As of now, it is facing steep competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-headlined film earned Rs. 1.4 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 139.42 crore in India. The story revolves around the clash of two distinct cultures—Bangaliana and Punjabiyat. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, and Jaya Bachchan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

