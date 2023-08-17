Allowed to travel without permission, Jacqueline prepares for upcoming projects

Entertainment

Allowed to travel without permission, Jacqueline prepares for upcoming projects

Written by Isha Sharma August 17, 2023 | 12:39 pm 2 min read

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming projects

On Wednesday, a Delhi-based court provided relief to Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs. 200cr money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, she won't have to seek permission before traveling abroad, and in its judgment, the court acknowledged that her profession demands her to be out of India often. With trouble largely out of the way, Fernandez is gearing up for her upcoming projects.

'Fateh'

IMDb﻿ describes Fateh as "It follows a former gangster who is hired to guard a young woman named Jacqueline. In order to keep her safe, Fateh must employ all of his abilities while simultaneously attempting to learn the truth about the threats made against her." The upcoming drama is set against the backdrop of cybercrime and is directed by Vaibhav Mishra. Sonu Sood co-stars.

'Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!'

The actor has teamed up with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal for Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, directed by Aditya Datt. Per reports, it will follow the story of two brothers, hailing from the slums of Mumbai, who perform death-defying stunts mixed with extreme sports. It is written by Sarim Momin, Rehan Khan, and Dutt, and is currently in the production stage.

'Welcome 3'

Though an official announcement is still awaited, Fernandez has reportedly been roped in for Ahmed Khan-directed Welcome 3. Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, and Suniel Shetty are reportedly also a part of the ensemble of the comedy-drama that is heading toward a release on Christmas 2024. Reportedly, it's an adventure comedy and is tentatively titled Welcome to the Jungle.

'One Way'

Fernandez is also a part of Zayed Khan's comeback film One Way, which will be directed by Saasha Shyam Ramsay, the daughter of Shyam Ramsay. Mid-Day reported that the film is titled so because "the secret society has a one-way route—you may enter at will, but you cannot leave." Fernandez will reportedly get trapped in this secret society's machinations.

Poll Which song featuring Fernandez is your favorite?

'Ra Ra Rakkamma' 0% 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan' 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline