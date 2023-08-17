#BoxOfficeCollection: Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' experiences a drastic drop

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 12:24 pm 1 min read

'Jailer' box office collection

Time and again megastar Rajinikanth has proved that he is one of a kind! The actor's charismatic screen presence has been one of the biggest reasons for his mega stardom and the same reflects in his recent release Jailer. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the movie has been a box office blockbuster and is raking in huge chunks of money worldwide.

Collection to grow by folds on weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson directorial earned Rs. 15cr on Wednesday after Tuesday's Rs. 36.5cr. Overall, it has earned Rs. 225.65cr in India. The movie is raking in quite well in the overseas market too. The action thriller has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, and Mohanlal, among others.

