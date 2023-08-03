#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' shows improvement in India

Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 11:33 am 1 min read

'Barbie' box office collection

Greta Gerwig is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker and she proved it again with Barbie. The fantasy comedy movie received love from critics and viewers and now it has emerged to become the highest-grossing female-directed movie. The movie is shattering records left and right and will soon cross the $1B mark globally. However, in India, the movie has been quite slow.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Margot Robbie-headlined film earned Rs. 82 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 37.67 crore in India. However, the good sign is that it showed a slight improvement on the weekdays. The cast includes Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, and Emma Mackey, among others.

