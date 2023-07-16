#BoxOfficeCollection: 'MI7' witnesses major leap in India; earns Rs. 16cr

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 16, 2023 | 11:01 am 2 min read

'Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One' was released in theaters on Wednesday

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise, was released in theaters on Wednesday (July 12) worldwide. Despite a weekday release, the action-thriller film has been performing remarkably well at the Indian box office, surpassing Rs. 45 crore within just four days. On the fourth day, the film witnessed a substantial surge in collections, too. Here's a breakdown of the collections on day four.

Why does this story matter?

The seventh Mission: Impossible film accumulated a worldwide gross of $122M by Friday. While it might fall short of the initially projected global weekend debut of $240M, the film achieved the top spot upon its debut across several key markets, including India. The film premiered on Wednesday with the intention to maximize its performance before the releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer next Friday.

Day 4 collections: 'MI 7' earned Rs. 16cr in India

Following a slight decline in second-day collections after its opening day on Wednesday, MI7 regained momentum on Friday, reportedly showing a significant jump in earnings with Rs. 9.25 crore. The upward trend continued on Saturday, with early estimates indicating a substantial leap in collections amounting to Rs. 16 crore. As a result, the total box office collections in India now stand at Rs. 46.2cr.

'Dead Reckoning' mounted on massive budget of $300M

Cruise's Mission: Impossible—Fallout (2018) remains the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, accumulating $800M worldwide. This aside, Top Gun: Maverick (2022) became Cruise's most successful film to date, earning over $1.5B globally. Interestingly, Dead Reckoning surpassed both of these movies in terms of budget. However, it remains to be seen whether MI's seventh installment will be able to outperform these movies at the box office.

Here's everything about 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Featuring Cruise as the iconic agent Ethan, Dead Reckoning Part One—helmed by Christopher McQuarrie—brings back the thrilling action of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). The movie also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, and Henry Czerny. It is noteworthy that Dead Reckoning has been divided into two parts—with the second part scheduled for release next year.

