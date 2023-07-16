Happy birthday, Kim Woo-bin: Reflecting on actor's journey of survival

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 16, 2023 | 04:15 am 3 min read

South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin celebrates his 34th birthday on Sunday

South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin has captured our hearts with his commanding on-screen presence and remarkable portrayal of characters in K-dramas like Uncontrollably Fond and Black Knight. But on his path to success, Kim has overcome numerous challenges—enduring hardships such as fighting a fatal disease and surviving on scant resources. On his 34th birthday on Sunday, we reflect on his incredible journey of survival.

Beginnings and early career

With a captivating tall-in-the-saddle personality, Kim entered the industry as a runway model. In 2011, the then-model decided to try his hands at acting, and he starred in several projects, including White Christmas and Vampire Idol. In 2012, Kim continued to expand his repertoire with roles in A Gentleman's Dignity and To the Beautiful You before witnessing a rise in fame in 2013.

Year 2013 served as career-high for Kim

In 2013, Kim's career took a significant leap forward with his breakout role in the hit drama School 2013. His performance was met with critical acclaim, and he ended up winning the APAN Star Best New Actor Award. Following School 2013's success, he appeared in the iconic drama, The Heirs, the same year. Additionally, 2013 marked Kim's film debut with Friend: The Great Legacy.

Kim's career hit pause with cancer diagnosis

In 2017, Kim was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma—an aggressive form of cancer that affects the upper throat. Thereafter, Kim took a hiatus from acting to focus on his recovery. It is fascinating to note that prior to his diagnosis, the actor appeared in the crime-action film Master—released in the last quarter of 2016—which emerged as South Korea's 11th highest-grossing film of that year.

When Kim lived on scant supplies; faced challenges

The 34-year-old thespian endured hardships such as surviving on limited resources, enduring extended periods of stay in a sauna, and battling a life-threatening disease. Kim once shared a phrase that guided him through the tough times, "My favorite phrase is, 'God only gives struggles to people who can overcome it.'" Surely, with this in mind, Kim made a splashing comeback from hiatus in 2022.

Unfolding new chapter of life: Returning after hiatus

Kim's comeback was greeted with thunderous applause when he appeared in the blockbuster hit film Alienoid in 2022, in which he portrayed the supernatural character of the "Guard," responsible for overseeing alien prisoners. The same year, he also co-starred in the acclaimed omnibus TV series, Our Blues. More recently, he caused waves of excitement when he headlined Netflix's dystopian series, Black Knight, in May.

