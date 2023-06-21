Entertainment

OTT: Neena Gupta steals limelight in 'Lust Stories 2' trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023

Lust Stories marked the return of the Bombay Talkies anthology directors ﻿(Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap). We were all anticipating a new season of the Emmy-nominated anthology and now Netflix is back with it. The makers released the trailer of Lust Stories 2. The parts are directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Stellar cast promises an impeccable ride

The trailer showcases the protagonists of all four segments and the veteran Neena Gupta dazzles in the quirky trailer. As fans root for Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, it will be a delight to watch Kajol in a new avatar. The cast also includes Tillotama Shome, Angad Bedi, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Mrunal Thakur, among others. It will release on June 29.

