Kajol calls her marriage to Ajay Devgn a 'game changer'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023 | 01:56 pm 2 min read

Kajol opens up about her marriage with Ajay Devgn

Kajol is one of the bonafide actors of the '90s, who starred in monumental projects of post-liberalization India. The actor is currently exploring untapped facets of her career through OTT. The advent of OTT has made way for actors to experiment more. In a recent interview, Kajol opened up about her marriage with Ajay Devgn and taking on challenges on personal and professional fronts.

Kajol on getting married at the peak of her career

The duo is married for more than two decades, In a recent interview, she opened up about marrying Devgn at the peak of her career. She said, "Actually, a lot of instances in my life made me make tough decisions. [This includes the] fact that I got married at the peak of my career." She added, "It was a game changer for me."

Kajol's upcoming projects

Kajol was also unsure about joining Bollywood, she revealed. She recalled her father's advice, who stated, "You're never going to get rid of this paint on your face. Once you put it on, it's on forever." She belongs to the Mukherjee-Samarth family of Bollywood. Her mother is the veteran actor Tanuja. Kajol is gearing up for The Trial—Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha and Lust Stories 2.

