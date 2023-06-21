Entertainment

Controversial Korean singer Choi Sung-bong (33) found dead at home

June 21, 2023

Choi Sung-bong found dead at his Seoul home

South Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, aged 33, was found dead at his home in Seoul. The incident took place on Tuesday (June 20) and is suspected to be a suicide. Reportedly, he posted a farewell message on YouTube. The police are currently investigating the matter. However, a post-mortem has not been conducted yet. The singer rose to fame via Korea's Got Talent.

Choi's controversial career

Coming from an underprivileged background, Choi became a sensation in 2011 through the singing reality show. However, he soon turned into a controversial figure. After the success of his album Slow Boy, he claimed to be suffering from colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer. Later, it was found to be false. Things spiraled when he disclosed reports which turned out to be forged.

