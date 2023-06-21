Entertainment

If you liked 'My Fault,' watch these 5 Spanish titles

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 21, 2023 | 11:54 am 3 min read

Take a look at five Spanish dramas that are similar to 'My Fault'

Amazon Prime Video's latest offering is the Spanish romantic drama My Fault (Culpa Mía). It features Nicole Wallace as Noah and Gabriel Guevara as Nick and follows the forbidden romance between two step-siblings. If you have watched it already and are in love with the steamy romance, there is more that OTT has to offer. Here are five Spanish lovey-dovey movies to watch.

'Sorry If I Call You Love'

The film is based on Federico Moccia's novel of the same name. It is the third adaptation of teen-based novels written by Moccia. It also has a similar romance to that of My Fault. Starring Daniele Liotti and Irene Montalà, the film revolves around their romance despite an age gap of 20 years between them. Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video.

'Palm Trees in the Snow' ('Palmeras en la Nieve')

This movie is also based on a novel of the same title. Featuring Mario Casas and Adriana Ugarte, the film has an unusual love story to showcase when Ugarte's character leaves for an excursion to Africa after her father's death. The love story is as twisted as shown in the film My Fault. Where to watch it: Apple TV.

'The Summer We Lived' ('El Verano Que Vivimos')

The Summer We Lived is a thrilling movie about a love triangle. The love story takes you 40 years back in time when a trainee journalist finds an anonymous obituary for a woman. Though the story is told in 1998, the love story shown in the movie is from the summer of 1958. Where to watch it: Max.

'Just a Little Chemistry' ('Sólo Química')

If you want to watch a Spanish romantic comedy then Just A Little Chemistry should be on your watchlist. The film follows a love triangle where a young woman falls in love with her TV idol. She enjoys her luxurious life with her partner before she realizes that she is also attracted to her partner's best friend. Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video.

'Through My Window' ('A Través De Mi Ventana')

It is based on Ariana Godoy's novel of the same name. The film follows a young girl who has always been in love with the boy who is her neighbor. They eventually come together against the wishes of their families. The film has been renewed for two sequels, one of which is set to release on Friday. Where to watch it: Netflix.

