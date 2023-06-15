Entertainment

Happy birthday, Hoshi: Celebrating best performances of SEVENTEEN's dance prodigy

Happy birthday, Hoshi: Celebrating best performances of SEVENTEEN's dance prodigy

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 15, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi celebrates his 27th birthday on Thursday

Kwon Soon-young, better known by his stage name Hoshi, is the leader of SEVENTEEN's Performance Unit and a renowned dancer and choreographer signed under Pledis Entertainment. As an incredibly talented performer, Hoshi has played a vital role in choreographing numerous breathtaking dance routines for the group. On Hoshi's 27th birthday on Thursday, let's take a look at some of his most incredible performances.

'Spider'

Who would've thought of incorporating pull-up bars to visualize multi-dimensional concepts in a choreography? Evidently, Hoshi did! For his debut solo mixtape, Spider, released in April 2021, Hoshi utilized the above-mentioned props to convey the feeling of being trapped within a cage. Hoshi's mesmerizing performance captivated audiences, demonstrating Hoshi's artistry in pulling off a unique concept. The music video is truly a visual delight.

'HOT'

SEVENTEEN's HOT MV quickly became a beloved hit, garnering over 125M views on YouTube. The song is part of their fourth full-length album, Face the Sun, which was released in May 2022. Fans were captivated by Hoshi's enigmatic performance, appreciating his extravagant fashionable attire and captivating facial expressions. Hoshi's presence enhanced the charm and allure of the music video, contributing to its widespread appeal.

'Left & Right'

With his unmatched energy and irresistible and adorable boyish charm, Hoshi once again captivated fans with his electrifying performance in the song Left & Right. The song, featured in SEVENTEEN's 2020 album Heng:garae, was packed with catchy beats and a vibrant backdrop. Every time the camera focused on Hoshi in the music video—which has 112M views—he exuded confidence and appeared to relish the choreography.

'Don't Wanna Cry'

Don't Wanna Cry is yet another example of the group's extraordinary choreography that adds allure to the overall song. Hoshi's potential as a performer, yet again, was proved in this song's music video, as he aced the choreography with utter brilliance. He has performed this song on stage with perfection. From his precise body movements to his expressions, fans loved everything about his performance.

Share this timeline