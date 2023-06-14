Entertainment

ASTRO Moonbin's untimely demise shook the K-pop world. From his peers to fans, everyone was left shell-shocked as the pop star passed away at the young age of 25. Now the popstar's mother has issued a statement via ASTRO's agency Fantagio addressing the baseless rumors and false misunderstandings surrounding his death. The statement was posted on the group's fan cafe page.

Moonbin's mother's statement on the issue

Moonbin's mother thanked the fans for showing their gratitude at the singer's memorial space with heartfelt notes and flowers. She stated, "I am writing this message with the intention of addressing the issue of baseless rumors started by some online minorities." She also addressed how difficult it gets for a mother and others to read such "false rumors."

