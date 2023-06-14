Entertainment

'Kabali' producer KP Chowdary arrested over possession of drugs

'Kabali' producer KP Chowdary arrested over possession of drugs

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 14, 2023 | 04:50 pm 2 min read

Film producer KP Chowdary reportedly procured the drugs from Goa

Telugu film producer KP Chowdary, who bankrolled the Rajinikanth starrer 2016 movie Kabali, has reportedly been arrested in a drug case. As per media reports, the Hyderabad Police nabbed the producer over charges of possession of drugs. The Cyberabad Police reportedly seized a huge quantity of cocaine from Chowdary, after he was picked by the Special Operations Team on Tuesday.

Reportedly, 82.75 grams of cocaine were seized from Chowdary

Chowdary was leaving his residence at Kismatpur near Rajendranagar locality in Hyderabad when he was apprehended by the Special Operations Team. A total of 90 sachets of cocaine, weighing about 82.75 grams in total was recovered from Chowdary. Reports further claimed that the police had information he procured 100 sachets of the banned substance. It's suspected that he either consumed some or sold them.

Chowdary was on his way to sell the drugs

According to reports, Chowdary was on his way to supply the banned narcotics substance to his clients. He was caught red-handed by the police team. Reportedly, he procured 100 sachets of cocaine from Goa. In May, Cyberabad Police seized 300 grams of cocaine. Investigation into this case eventually led them to the film producer's arrest, said officials aware of the drug case.

Chowdary was a prime suspect in a murder case, too

In the past, Chowdary was reportedly made an alleged prime suspect in the murder case of Chigurupati Jayram, an NRI. Apart from producing Kabali, Chowdary also distributed two Telugu films, namely Sardar Gabbar Singh and Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and the Tamil movie Kanithan. If reports are to be believed, he also owns a club in Goa which is frequently visited by film stars.

Tollywood has been under scanner over drug abuse

This isn't the first time that the Telugu film industry has been linked to a drug case. In the past, several prominent names including the likes of Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Charmmee Kaur, Subbaraju, Ravi Teja, Tanish, and Navdeep, among others have been questioned by the officials regarding a drugs case. However, they all were reportedly given a clean chit after investigations.

Share this timeline