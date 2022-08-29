India

IKEA accused of racism at Hyderabad store, faces massive backlash

IKEA accused of racism at Hyderabad store, faces massive backlash

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 29, 2022, 06:03 pm 3 min read

IKEA India responded to the allegations and said it happened during a mandatory protocol.

Following widespread condemnation over alleged racist behavior by its employees at its Hyderabad store, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has stated it "regrets the inconvenience" the complainants have experienced. However, it added its employees were only following "mandatory billing protocol." The dispute erupted after journalist Nitin Sethi claimed that his wife, who hails from Manipur, was subjected to racial treatment at the store. Here's more.

Accusations Allegations against IKEA staff by journalist Sethi

"Racist treatment at @IKEAIndia store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur, got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism," Sethi tweeted on Sunday. "Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day #racism," he added. Sethi also alleged that store staff even misbehaved when they confronted them.

Comments Only my purchases were checked: Complainant

"I was one of the many who bought stuff at @IKEAIndia Hyderabad today. but I was the only one whose purchased items were checked one by one," Sethi's wife, Akoijam Sunita, tweeted on Sunday. "If this is not #racism then what is it? the senior staff there were far from helpful. does @IKEA endorse such behavior? (sic)" she added.

Reaction Politicians reacted angrily, sought apology

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage from various quarters. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao reacted sharply and sought an apology from IKEA. "This is appalling and absolutely unacceptable IKEA India," he tweeted. "Please ensure a proper apology is issued and more importantly educate, sensitize & train your staff to respect all your customers graciously. Hope you will make amends asap (sic)," he wrote.

Twitter Post AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed incident 'unacceptable'

Response How did IKEA India respond?

IKEA India replied to Sethi and Akoijam's remarks with a Twitter thread, emphasizing they abhor "all forms of racism and prejudice." Seemingly defending its staff, it added, "As a process, customers who self-checkout are requested for a final check before leaving the store to ensure the billing is correct, and customers do not face any problems regarding double charging, repeat scanning of products, etc."

Details 'Slow clap': Sethi reacts to IKEA India's statement

Responding to IKEA's statement on Twitter, Sethi tweeted only Akoijam was singled out as part of the "mandatory billing protocol." "So @IKEAIndia staff singled out...only @akoi_Jam for her purchases, passed sarcastic comments, and then its supervisors (muscle, security officials) told us off and dealt on side with the police only to ensure we do not face problems of double charging! Slow clap," he wrote.