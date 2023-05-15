Entertainment

'NTR30' first-look, title to be revealed on May 20: Report

'NTR30' first-look, title to be revealed on May 20: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 15, 2023, 04:16 pm 1 min read

'NTR30' first look and title to be revealed on May 20

Jr. NTR is one of the most sought-after actors in India, especially after the worldwide success of the Academy Award-winning RRR. The superstar's upcoming film NTR30 has been in the buzz for some time. Now, reports suggest that the makers will reveal the title of the film and the first look of Jr. NTR on the actor's birthday—May 20.

Release date and cast of the film

Earlier, the makers revealed Janhvi Kapoor's first look from the film on her birthday. They also revealed that Saif Ali Khan has joined the project as the antagonist. The upcoming movie is being helmed by Koratala Siva. It marks Jr. NTR and Siva's reunion after Janatha Garage. NTR30 is slated to release on April 5, 2024. Fans are excited and rooting for the announcement.

Twitter Post