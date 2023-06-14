Entertainment

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara 2' shooting commences in August: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 04:34 pm 1 min read

'Kantara 2' shooting starts in August

Rishab Shetty became an overnight sensation with the success of his film Kantara. The Kannada language film awed viewers in every part of India and fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment, Kantara 2. Now, reports are rife that the film is set to go on floors on August 27. This development has made the fans even more excited about the project.

Tentative release date of the film

Several media reports state that producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films looks forward to starting the production by August as a chunk of the shoot demands the monsoon. Earlier, it was reported that Shetty has locked the script and this will be a prequel to Kantara. The story is set in coastal Karnataka. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2024.

