Vijay Devarakonda-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'VD13' launched; see pictures

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 04:05 pm 1 min read

'VD13' will be the 54th project for Sri Venkateswara Creations

Mrunal Thakur is having a dream journey in films, especially after the success of Sita Ramam. Now, the actor has signed another film titled VD13 opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The upcoming film went on floors on Wednesday and the makers took to Twitter to share photos from the muhurat. It will be helmed by Parasuram. Updates about the untitled film will start coming soon.

Crew of the film

The project marks Devarakonda's second collaboration with the director after the success of their 2018 film, Geetha Govindam. The upcoming project is bankrolled by Shyam Prasad Reddy under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The music is being helmed by Gopi Sundar. It will be interesting to see the duo's on-screen chemistry. Interestingly, this marks the 54th project of the production house.

