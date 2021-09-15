Ishaan Khatter's 'Pippa' goes on floors today

The film 'Pippa' is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees'

Actor Ishaan Khatter's upcoming war drama Pippa kicked off its first schedule in Amritsar today. Backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, Pippa is helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon and also features actors Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. Notably, the film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book The Burning Chaffees.

Details

The film underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta

Pippa is billed as a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Notably, Brigadier Mehta was invited by the production houses to provide the inaugural slate clap, as filming of Pippa commenced.

Ronnie Screwvala

Thrilled that 'Pippa' began in presence of Brigadier Mehta: Screwvala

Producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) said that he was thrilled that Pippa began in the presence of Brigadier Mehta. "Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We're raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films," Screwvala said.

Siddharth Roy Kapur

I knew the story had to be told: Kapur

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "From the time I first heard this amazing story of the bravery and resilience of a family on the frontlines of a just war, I knew it had to be told." "I am thrilled that with RSVP we have been able to give this story the sweeping canvas it deserves," he added.

Quote

Hope to bring a very special cinematic experience: Kapur

"The team is excited to hit the floors today and we hope to bring our audiences a very special cinematic experience in theaters next year," Kapur said. The movie's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa.

Ishaan Khatter

This is going to be special: Khatter

Meanwhile, Menon said that he is excited to begin shooting for the film. "We've all been prepping hard for this day, and I cannot wait to bring this incredible story of valor and liberty to the audiences," he said. Notably, sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Khatter wrote, "This is going to be special. 'Shooting' begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed."

Instagram Post

Here is what Khatter posted on Instagram

Information

Khatter is also filming for horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'

Khatter was last seen in Mira Nair's show A Suitable Boy, an adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel, and Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Pandey. Apart from Pippa, he is also filming for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot opposite Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.