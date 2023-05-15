Entertainment

Box office: Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' witnesses disappointing first weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag May 15, 2023, 11:52 am 1 min read

'Custody' box office collections

Naga Chaitanya is a budding star of Telugu cinema and his recent release Custody was in the buzz for quite some time. The film opened to good box office numbers but the word of mouth has not been positive. The film's collection diminished at the box office and does not seem to create the required magic. The bilingual film received negative reviews from critics.

Negative word of mouth led to fall in the haul

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Venkat Prabhu directorial earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 6.63 crore. The action entertainer is touted to be Chaitanya's costliest film. The cast includes Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swami, among others. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

