'Rendagam' teaser: Arvind Swami, Kunchacko Boban's gangster-saga will be intense

'Rendagam' teaser: Arvind Swami, Kunchacko Boban's gangster-saga will be intense

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

The teaser of the upcoming film Rendagam, starring Kunchacko Boban, Arvind Swami, Jackie Shroff, and Eesha Rebba among others, was dropped recently. The 1:23-minute-long clip gives a glimpse of an action thriller with a don's saga as its base. Directed by Fellini TP (of Theevandi fame) and written by S Sanjeev, the project has been bankrolled by actor Arya alongside Shaji Nadesan and Cineholix.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Rendagam is a bilingual film, which will be released in Malayalam as Ottu. The film marks the Kollywood debut of Boban and the comeback of Swami to Mollywood after about 25 years. His last Malayalam film was 1996's Devaraagam. Rendagam is one of the most-awaited flicks for both Kollywood and Mollywood fans. And the promising teaser has just upped our expectations from this film.

Details Looks of lead actors' characters have increased our curiosity

The teaser shows Swami as a dhoti-clad ruthless gangster, who seems to suffer from memory loss. His salt and pepper look adds more swag to his characterization. Boban surprises us with a fresh look, which is different from how we have seen him so far. Rather than his usual simple costumes, he appears in dapper outfits and sports a slicked back hairstyle.

Quote Expecting wholehearted love from you all, wrote Boban

The teaser was unveiled by Karthi. He captioned the video as, "Happy to share the dynamic Rendagam teaser from @thearvindswami & @kunchacks." Later, Boban shared the video and wrote, "Presenting the Teaser of "RENDAGAM"!! My first Tamil movie. Happy and honored to share screen space with Arvind Swami Sir and expecting wholehearted love from you all. Thank you Arya brother for being family! (sic)"

Twitter Post See the tweet here

Past Swami was last seen as MG Ramachandran in 'Thalaivii'

Meanwhile, Swami was last seen in the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa that was titled Thalaivii. Kangana Ranaut had essayed the role of Jayalalithaa, while Swami was seen as former TN CM MG Ramachandran. The film was directed by AL Vijay. On the other hand, Boban was last seen in the comedy-drama Bheemante Vazhi, helmed by Chemban Vinod Jose.