#TooPumpedUp? American reality TV star gets hospitalized after selling farts

Stephanie Matto's 'promising' career in fart selling has come to a stop

An American woman, who had previously appeared on a reality show, was earning loads in a pretty unique way— by selling her farts in little jars. Stephanie Matto was selling her specialized product for $1K per jar and even had a wide customer base for it. But this career took a "dangerous" turn recently when she had to be hospitalized for a gas problem.

Context Lucrative business had earned Matto around $2,00,000!

Matto, who hails from Connecticut, had appeared on the TLC reality show, 90 Day Fiancé. Following this, she gained a strong fanbase and entered the fart business. To give you a sense of its success, the 31-year-old made around $2,00,000 selling those gaseous jars! And, for this, she had to produce up to 50 jars every week, which took a toll on her.

What happened 'I thought I was having a stroke,' Matto recalled

In order to produce so many farts without fail, the TikTok star invariably made some changes to her diet and this seems to have led to some health troubles. One day, she felt a "pressure in my stomach moving upward" and trouble breathing. Speaking to Jam Press, Matto said, "I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments."

Development But those symptoms were actually of 'intense gas pains'

With a "pinching sensation around my heart," and anxiety, Matto visited the hospital about a probable heart attack. Notably, she had started eating a fiber-rich diet, "living off beans and eggs," alongside protein shakes to produce smelly farts. And her doctors, who were not told about her career choice, advised her to change this diet. What she had experienced were actually "intense gas pains."

Information Tragically, she has now retired from fart jar business

"It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn't a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains," Matto said, adding that now she has had to retire from the industry. How did she get into all this? Reportedly, she received requests for the pungent products on the adult-content site Unfiltrd. After pondering a while, she gave it a go last November.

Twitter Post Now, she has started selling NFTs of the fart jars

Fart jars are going digital! Today at 3pm be one of the lucky people to purchase a digital fart jar NFT and own a piece of viral worldwide history! some jars come with redeemable physical jars and other fun collectibles! Begins today, jan3rd at 3pm EST https://t.co/4GoN7fVI1s pic.twitter.com/QYqVv2Tsux — Stephanie Matto (@StepankaMatto) January 3, 2022