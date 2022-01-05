Sikandar Kher's next to be 'Dukaan,' film on surrogacy

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 05, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Sikandar Kher has been reportedly roped in to lead 'Dukaan'

Actor Sikandar Kher has signed on his next Hindi project. The Aarya 2 actor will be seen leading a film based on surrogacy called Dukaan, as per recent reports. Interestingly, the movie is being helmed by debutant pair of Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal. The duo has previously worked as writers on popular films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Context Why does this story matter?

The actor-writer charmed Bollywood with his acting debut in 2008's Woodstock Villa, the role that earned him a Filmfare nomination for the best male debut. But things did not take off after that. Instead of chasing stardom, Kher has been choosy with meaningful roles in multi-starrers like Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Players. This film might establish him as a lead star.

Details Monika Panwar of 'Jamtara' fame will star opposite Kher

Opposite Kher, 27-year-old actress Monika Panwar will essay the female lead character. She has worked in numerous top shows and films such as Netflix's Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega, Bobby Deol-starrer Class of '83 [also on Netflix], and Hrithik Roshan's hit offering Super 30. Reportedly, both the leads have separately started prepping for their roles as significant research is needed before the cameras start rolling.

First look In February last year, Panwar's first poster had been released

To note, last year in February, makers had shared a poster of the film featuring Panwar. Heavily pregnant, Panwar had a teasing expression as the caption read: "Mai tumhare bacche ki maa banne wali hu! [I'm going to be the mother of your child]." The picture also had the words: "Paid and delivered" written to relay the concept of a woman "selling" her womb.

Subject Surrogacy was recently explored in Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi'

Concentrating back on Kher, the 40-year-old recently starred opposite Sushmita Sen in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series, Aarya. The topic of surrogacy remain quite unexplored in the mainstream Hindi film arena, except for 2021's breakthrough movie, Mimi. The Kriti Sanon-led film had its issues but gave us an honest picture of surrogacy. We can expect more details about Dukaan's production soon.