'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' review: Why Irrfan Khan, why?

Jan 05, 2022

It is okay if you MISS OUT on this Irrfan Khan starrer

Irrfan Khan, Deepal Shaw, Ranvir Shorey starred Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 is now streaming on ZEE5. The Navneet Baz Saini-directed crime thriller has all the elements to disappoint you. So many twists and turns in the story will make your head spin as the climax approaches. Keep an aspirin ready if you are planning to watch this movie. Here's our review.

Plot This is the story of 'Murder at Teesri Manzil 302'

Based in Bangkok, Abhishek (Shorey) is an entrepreneur, married to Maya (Shaw). One day Maya gets kidnapped which doesn't surprise Abhishek. He gets a call from a kidnapper named Shekhar (Khan) who asks him for ransom. Then comes two cops (Lucky Ali, Nausheen Ali Sardar), who try to unravel the confusing mystery. Will they be able to find the missing link here?

Performances Apart from Khan, no one seems to impress

The film will make you wonder why on earth Khan agreed to be a part of this project. He delivers a likable performance, yes, but him dancing to a song is so unnecessary and unlike the artist. Shaw goes overboard with her acting in every emotional scene. Shorey, in some moments, looks pretty artificial. And, Ali as a cop is neither good nor bad.

Pluses and Minuses Cinematographer has captured Bangkok beautifully, writing is horrible

Ravi Walia, the director of photography, has beautifully captured the locales of Thailand, especially in a song picturized on Khan and Shaw. Songs by Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeraj Sridhar, and Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan look like fillers. They appear randomly before a serious scene and don't add any value to the flow of the story. Writing is miserable, which has resulted in a poor direction.

Verdict Wish this film wasn't a part of Khan's filmography

Did you know the film was made ten years ago? After watching the flick, the reason for not releasing it becomes clear and you won't miss out on anything if you skip this one. Verdict: 2 stars (that too only because of Khan). In the coming days, ZEE5 will showcase Subhash Ghai's 36 Farmhouse starring Amol Parashar. Are you excited to watch it?