'Sitaare Zameen Par,' 'Kuberaa': Movies hitting theaters this week
What's the story
This week is packed with exciting cinematic offerings, featuring a diverse range of films across genres and languages.
From Aamir Khan's much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par to other notable releases like Kuberaa, there's something for everyone.
Here's a look at the major films hitting cinemas on Friday.
#1
'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Sitaare Zameen Par, an official remake of the Spanish film Champions, tells the story of a basketball coach who serves community service by training neurodivergent adults after a DUI case.
The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and introduces several new faces to Bollywood.
It is directed by RS Prasanna.
#2
'Kuberaa'
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.
The story follows a beggar (played by Dhanush) who undergoes a drastic transformation.
It is Dhanush's first acting venture of the year.
#3
'28 Years Later'
The post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Years Later, the third in the 28 Days Later series, can also be watched in cinemas this week.
Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, it is set 28 years after a rage virus escaped a medical research laboratory.
It has been directed by Danny Boyle.
#4
'The Phoenician Scheme'
Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme is another major film releasing in theaters this week.
The movie features an ensemble cast including Benicio del Toro, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, and Bryan Cranston, among others.
It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.