#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' registers a good opening

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 10:44 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Kartik Aaryan is a breakout star in Bollywood, especially after his blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Even though his last release flopped, Satyaprem Ki Katha is touted to revive his stature at the box office. The film was released on Eid and opened decently. The film received mixed reviews from critics. At this rate, the film will earn decently on the weekend.

The weekend will be test of time

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 9 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. It is a decent opening post-pandemic. The weekend will be the real test of time. The romantic drama reunites Aaryan with Kiara Advani. The cast includes Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Anuradha Patel, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

