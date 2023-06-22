Entertainment

#Trending: Which Indian directors should make glorious comebacks? Twitter discusses

Written by Isha Sharma June 22, 2023 | 04:49 pm 2 min read

Which Indian director do you miss the most?

The role of an accomplished director in the art of making films can hardly be overstated. They are the driving force behind making the movie what it is by smoothening its edges and ensuring their vision translates as well on the 70mm screen as it does on the paper. Currently, courtesy @RaunaqMangotill, Twitter is discussing the directors that need to make a smashing comeback.

AR Murugadoss, RGV, and Shankar are the top answers

The three most popular names that have hijacked this discussion are Shankar, AR Murugadoss, and Ram Gopal Varma. While Shankar is known for Nayak and Enthiran, ARM has critical and commercial successes such as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Ghajini under his belt. RGV, on the other hand, has directed cult films like Kaun?, Bhoot, Satya, and Daud, among others.

Other adept helmers people want to see more of

A lot of people have also mentioned Ashutosh Gowariker's name, whose last release was the dud Panipat (2019). Other names include Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah), Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om), Shimit Amin (Chak De! India), Abhinav Kashyap (Dabangg), Kabir Khan (Ek Tha Tiger), Santosh Sivan (Asoka), KS Ravikumar (Dasavathaaram), Imtiaz Ali (Rockstar), Puri Jagannadh (Pokiri), and Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda), among others.

People also shared the reasons behind their answers

While sharing their reasons behind mentioning Gowariker, one Twitter user said, "He gave us Swades, Lagaan, and Jodhaa Akbar. He needs to be back!" A fan of Murugadoss tweeted, "Just look at his filmography. He needs to make masala entertainers." "RGV films used to be in a different league," said someone, while another opined, "Everyone whose last release was a flop should be back."

Indian direction space: Revisiting other classic directors of India

Apart from the contemporary directors mentioned above, the Indian film industry has been embellished with several other legendary directors such as Bimal Roy, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Yash Chopra, Guru Dutt, Ritwik Ghatak, and Gulzar, among many others. However, the lack of female representation is a concern, with only Zoya Akhtar, Farah, Reema Kagti, and Meghna Gulzar being some mainstream names.

