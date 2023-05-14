Technology

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shares initial thoughts on the role

Written by Akash Pandey May 14, 2023

Linda Yaccarino will help Elon Musk transform Twitter into X, the everything app

Linda Yaccarino has given her first reaction after being announced as the new CEO of Twitter. In response to Elon Musk's tweet introducing the new top boss, Yaccarino said she has long been inspired by Musk's vision and looks forward to helping transform Twitter. Yaccarino will take over the role in about six weeks and will focus primarily on "business operations."

Why does this story matter?

Twitter has seen many ups and downs since Musk became the CEO in October 2022.

The billionaire has now brought Yaccarino—NBCUniversal's former chief of advertising—on board to help him reverse fortunes at the struggling micro-blogging platform he acquired last year for a staggering $44 billion.

The outgoing CEO will now work on product design and new technology, letting Yaccarino handle all the business operations.

'Inspired by your vision to create a brighter future'

Musk revealed the identity of the new Twitter boss on Friday, confirming that Yaccarino will take over as the next CEO. Yaccarino has now responded to the news for the first time, tweeting that she has long been inspired by Musk's "vision to create a brighter future." "I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together," she tweeted.

This is Yaccarino's first tweet as Twitter CEO

Yaccarino's account is witnessing a huge surge in follower count

Following the announcement of being appointed as the new Twitter CEO, the follower count of Yaccarino's Twitter account has massively risen from nearly 7,000 to over 343,000 at the time of writing. Yacarrino has also admitted that she is not as prolific as the former chief just yet but she is committed to building Twitter 2.0.

Yaccarino wants feedback from users

She will help improve Twitter's relationship with advertisers

Musk's tenure as the CEO has been turbulent. Twitter is trying hard to generate ad revenue after witnessing a downward trend earlier this year. Yaccarino will join as Twitter CEO in about six weeks, and focus primarily on business operations. She will help Twitter restore its fractured bonds with many of the top advertisers. However, the specifics are still being worked out.

Yaccarino has deep ties in the advertising industry

Yaccarino has worked with NBCUniversal for more than a decade. In November 2011, she started as President of Cable Entertainment and Digital Advertising Sales. She was later promoted to Chairman, Advertising and Client Partnerships in 2020. At NBCUniversal, Yaccarino has been credited with transforming advertising/partnership and serving as a 'bridge' across NBC properties. She also spent 19 years with Turner Entertainment before joining NBCUniversal.