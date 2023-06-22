Entertainment

All about Sameer Wankhede's bribery case; how SRK is involved

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 22, 2023 | 02:43 pm 3 min read

Sammer Wankhede has been accused of demanding bribe from Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating Khan's son in the 2021 cruise drug case

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has been under the scanner over an alleged bribery case involving Shah Rukh Khan. Wankhede is facing allegations of demanding an Rs. 25 crore bribe from the Bollywood superstar for not implicating the latter's son, Aryan Khan, in the Mumbai cruise ship drug case. Here is everything about the alleged bribery case.

Why does this story matter?

Aryan, with two others, was arrested by a team of NCB officials, led by Wankhede, in October 2021, and was sent to judicial custody. The star kid was accused of possessing drugs and was later ﻿given a clean chit in the matter by the court. Meanwhile, the bribery allegations against Wankhede are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

SRK, Aryan may record their statements with CBI: Reports

Reportedly, the CBI will call the father-son duo to record their statements. "We'll soon record the statements of Aryan, who was arrested by NCB, and Shah Rukh, from whom Rs. 25cr was demanded, by the accused Kiran Gosavi and Sanville D'Souza at the behest of Wankhede. Recording their statements is necessary to get to the bottom of the conspiracy," an official told Hindustan Times.

CBI is awaiting court's order to interrogate Wankhede

HT's report further said that the agency, which "partially examined" Wankhede last month, is awaiting a court's order to interrogate him. CBI reportedly said that they have approached the court to seek its approval regarding a formal interrogation of the former NCB officer. As for Wankhede, he has been given interim protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court till Friday (June 23).

Wankhede has demanded security over social media threats

Recently, Wankhede alleged that he and his actor-wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving threats and vulgar messages on social media. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "My wife Kranti Redkar and I are receiving threats for the last four days and obscene messages on social media. I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security."

About CBI's corruption case against Wankhede

The CBI registered a corruption case against Wankhede on May 12. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act (POCA)'s Sections 7, 7A, and 12. The agency also booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Besides these allegations, he's also reportedly accused of other irregularities and disciplinary issues including disproportionate assets and violation of the Central Civil Service regulations.

