#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Pathaan' surpasses 'Baahubali 2' record in Russia; creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 03:57 pm 1 min read

'Pathaan' creates new record in Russia

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is literally happening worldwide as Shah Rukh Khan's recent film Pathaan is raking in good money even six months after its release. The action thriller was released in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Thursday, and it reportedly opened to record-breaking numbers. On the first day, it surpassed Baahubali 2's opening-day collection in Russia, setting a new record.

Expect bumper collection on weekend

As per Box Office Worldwide, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned ₽600,000 on Thursday. Given Khan's popularity worldwide, it is expected to earn more. The movie has already crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. With several other international releases lined up, its overall collections are set to go up. It performed well in Bangladesh and will also release in Japan.

'Pathaan' in nutshell

The spy thriller is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. Besides SRK, the cast includes John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. Salman Khan also has an extended cameo in Pathaan. The music is helmed by Vishal-Shekhar. Currently, the film's extended version is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

