Hollywood: Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Written by Isha Sharma July 14, 2023 | 03:40 pm 2 min read

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed

Legendary American singer Elvis Presley's only daughter and singer Lisa Marie Presley (54) died on January 12. At the time, reports claimed a cardiac arrest claimed her life. Now, six months after her untimely demise, Presley's cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who has shared that she died due to a "sequelae of a small bowel obstruction."

Presley's condition was caused by bariatric surgery

CNN quoted Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Juan M Carrillo as saying that "the small bowel obstruction" could be attributed to "adhesions (or scar tissue) that developed after bariatric surgery years ago." "This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery," he said. "There is no evidence of injury or foul play. The manner of death is deemed natural, " Dr. Carrillo added.

Medical examiners found medically useful drugs in her blood

Dr. Carrillo told CNN Presley's blood contained "therapeutic" levels of oxycodone, which means that they were medically helpful and did not pose any major risk to her. Quetiapine metabolite (used to treat depression, schizophrenia, or manic episodes) and buprenorphine (a painkiller used to treat opioid addiction, acute pain, and chronic pain) were also found but were "not contributory to death," Dr. Carrillo further stated.

Know more about bariatric surgery

Per Mayo Clinic, "Gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries—known collectively as bariatric surgery—involve making changes to your digestive system to help you lose weight. Bariatric surgery is done when diet and exercise haven't worked or when you have serious health problems because of your weight." "While bariatric surgery can offer many benefits, all forms of weight-loss surgery...can pose serious risks and side effects."

Presley was constantly in news for personal life

Presley had released three music albums, with the first one coming out back in 2003, titled To Whom It May Concern. She got married four times, including to Michael Jackson, Danny Keough, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood. She was the mother of actor Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son Benjamin Keough died by alleged suicide in 2020.

