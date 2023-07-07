Entertainment

I was the educated outsider: Ameesha Patel on 'jealous' contemporaries

I was the educated outsider: Ameesha Patel on 'jealous' contemporaries

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 03:10 pm 1 min read

Ameesha Patel spoke about her initial days in Bollywood

Ameesha Patel had a dream debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2000 with Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai. In the initial years, the actor had Midas's touch and worked on cult projects like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Badri, among others. As the actor is gearing up for Gadar 2, she opened up about how her contemporaries were "jealous" of her.

Patel's initial days in films

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the Race 2 actor said, "I was the outsider and I was any way this South Bombay (girl) looked upon as a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who did not b*tch on sets, I read books, I did not gossip, so I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read."

How Patel got 'Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai'

She opened up about getting replaced in films, too. She said, "A lot of times I was not informed and I have called a lot of 'A' list directors and said to them 'what you did is wrong'." Incidentally, Patel's family has been friends of the Roshans. Post Kareena Kapoor Khan dropping out of KNPH, the director cast Patel opposite his son Hrithik.

Share this timeline