#BoxOfficeCollection: Crucial weekend ahead for 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 30, 2023 | 10:50 am 1 min read

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was showing good momentum ever since Adipurush failed to create an impact at the box office. Right now, it seems that Satyaprem Ki Katha is here to steal its thunder. The collection has dipped a lot and this weekend will be a dealbreaker for the Vicky Kaushal-led film. Currently, the makers are eyeing the Rs. 100 crore mark.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 82.31 crore. The film has completed four weeks at the box office and has been declared a "hit." The cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi, and Rakesh Bedi. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

