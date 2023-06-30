Entertainment

After 'serious bacterial infection,' Madonna is 'resting, feeling better'

Written by Isha Sharma June 30, 2023 | 10:46 am 3 min read

Pop singer Madonna is doing better after a serious bout of sudden illness

Madonna left her fans worried after being rushed to the ICU on June 24 following a "serious bacterial infection." Her manager Guy Oseary broke this news on social media on Thursday (June 29). Fortunately, the "Queen of Pop" is now doing much better, per reports, and has been discharged from the hospital and shifted to her home in New York City.

New update said the singer is recuperating well

A source close to the singer gave a health update to CNN, "She's in the clear. She's resting, feeling better and following the doctor's orders." Extra Virgin actor Debi Mazar, who is Madonna's friend and longtime collaborator, also took to Instagram to write, "To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting." Several Hollywood celebrities sent their wishes to Madonna.

This is what Oseary had said in his statement

In his statement, Oseary had informed, "Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care." "At this time, we'll need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We'll share more details with you soon as we have them," he had added in the note.

Madonna's tour was scheduled to start on July 15

The aforementioned tour was scheduled to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, as a mark of celebration of Madonna's 40 years in the music industry. She was scheduled to tour across North America and Europe and the tour would have wrapped up in January 2024. However, due to this unforeseen development, the dates will now be rescheduled and fans will be informed accordingly.

What exactly is a bacterial infection?

Per Cleveland Clinic, "Bacterial infections are diseases that can affect your skin, lungs, brain, blood and other parts of your body. You get them from single-celled organisms multiplying or releasing toxins in your body. Common bacterial diseases include UTIs, food poisoning, STIs and some skin, sinus, and ear infections. They're often treated with antibiotics." Such problems usually occur while contacting something contaminated.

Madonna: Career and personal life

Madonna has been popular since 1983 and some of her most famous music albums include Like a Virgin and The Immaculate Collection. She has also appeared in films such as A League of Their Own and Evita. She was married to actor-director Sean Penn between 1985 and 1989 and director-producer-screenwriter Guy Ritchie (2000-2008). Madonna has six children—Leon, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere.

