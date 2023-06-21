Entertainment

All about Jonathan Majors's domestic violence case trial

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 21, 2023 | 12:43 pm 2 min read

Jonathan Majors was taken into custody in March by the NYPD over allegations of domestic violence

Actor Jonathan Majors, last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qauntumania and Creed III, has been accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend. The Hollywood actor's career seems to be hanging as Majors is slated for a trial that will begin on August 3. Here's everything to know about his trial and the punishment he may be looking at if found guilty.

Majors was arrested in March

The Creed III actor, who is accused of domestic violence, was arrested early this year on March 25. Previously, Majors attended all the hearings through video calls, until Tuesday when he appeared before the court for the first time. The Tuesday hearing lasted for a little over two minutes and was originally scheduled to take place last week.

He might be put behind bars

On Tuesday, the court said that the trial will begin on August 3. Per reports, if he's found guilty, then he might be looking at prison time of up to a year. Previously, when Majors attended the hearing virtually, the judge told his attorney that the actor will have to attend it in person, failing which an arrest warrant could be issued against him.

Accused of assaulting a woman

According to reports, the woman has accused Majors of physically assaulting her. He allegedly pulled her finger, struck and cut her ear, twisted her arm, and pushed her into a vehicle. These allegations are from their March confrontation which took place in New York City. Per police, the woman suffered minor injuries in the head and neck, and was treated at a hospital.

Here's what the NYPD's preliminary investigation determined

According to New York Police Department (NYPD), the actor "was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female" in March. Majors had rung up 911 to his Chelsea apartment. The report said that the victim claimed she was assaulted after which Majors was placed into custody. The actor's spokesperson denied the allegations once the report came out.

Defense argument: Majors was a victim of the altercation

Majors is being represented by attorney Priya Chaudhry. In the actor's defense, Chaudhry claimed that her client is not guilty of the charges leveled against him. His team of lawyers, since his arrest, have claimed that Majors was a victim of the altercation that took place with the woman. Chaudhry reportedly expects that the charges on Majors will be dropped soon.

