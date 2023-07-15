'Maaveeran' 5th biggest 2023 Tamil opener: Exploring Sivakarthikeyan's top-earning films

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 15, 2023 | 08:53 pm 2 min read

List of Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's top-earning films

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's latest outing, Maaveeran, made a promising debut in theaters on Friday, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Helmed by Madonne Ashwin, the film, on its first day, grossed an estimated Rs. 12cr globally, making it the fifth-biggest opener for Tamil cinema in 2023 so far. In light of the film's successful opening, let's explore Sivakarthikeyan's highest-grossing films to date.

'Don' (Rs. 122cr)

Don, a 2022 film written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, received widespread acclaim for its performances, particularly by actors Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah, and Samuthirakani. With a reported worldwide box office collection of Rs. 122 crore, it became Sivakarthikeyan's most commercially successful, highest-grossing film. The story revolves around a reluctant engineering student who embarks on a journey to discover his true passion in life.

'Doctor' (Rs. 102cr)

Doctor, produced by Sivakarthikeyan under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions, was released in October 2021 and co-starred Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, and Priyanka Arul Mohan, among others. Initially, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Doctor had a limited release only in Tamil Nadu. However, it later expanded its release to Kerala. With a total global collection of Rs. 102cr, Doctor emerged as a commercial success.

'Velaikkaran' (Rs. 87cr)

Sivakarthikeyan shared the screen with Nayanthara and Prakash Raj, among others, in Velaikkaran (2017)—written and directed by Mohan Raja. The film's story revolves around a sales executive named Arivazhagan (played by Sivakarthikeyan) who takes a stand against food adulteration by high-profile companies. The film received a highly positive response from audiences upon its release, and it became SK's third-highest-grossing film with Rs. 87cr (worldwide).

'Namma Veettu Pillai' (Rs. 77cr)

Namma Veettu Pillai—released in 2019—marked the third collaboration between director Pandiraj and Sivakarthikeyan following their previous films, including Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. The film's entertaining storyline attracted audiences to theaters, however, despite its positive reception, the film failed to achieve significant success at the box office. Nonetheless, the movie, with a worldwide collection of Rs. 77cr, became the fourth-highest-grossing film for Sivakarthikeyan.

'Remo' (Rs. 76cr)

Featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, the 2016 film Remo marked the directorial debut of Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Remo follows the story of an aspiring actor who decides to disguise himself as a female nurse to test his acting skills and win the heart of his lady love, a doctor. The film received positive responses for Sivakarthikeyan's performance and grossed over Rs. 76cr.

