'X Factor' ex-contestant Lucy Spraggan alleges sexual assault during show

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 15, 2023 | 08:08 pm 2 min read

Lucy Spraggan appeared in 'X Factor' in 2012 when she was 20 years old (Picture Credit: @lucyspraggan)

Lucy Spraggan, a former contestant of the popular British reality TV show X Factor, has alleged she was raped during the show's production by a hotel porter in 2012, forcing her to leave X Factor. The alleged incident took place after the birthday celebrations of a fellow contestant. These details were revealed in her new memoir, Process: Finding My Way Through.

She was allegedly raped after birthday celebrations

Recalling the horrific incident which took place a decade back, Spraggan revealed in the memoir that she was raped after she returned to the hotel from fellow contestant Rylan Clark's birthday celebrations, where the crew was also present. "It was inappropriate for anybody—including contestants—to be drunk," she told Guardian, adding, "How can you fulfill your duty of care when free alcohol is involved?"

Hotel porter entered her room with traceable keycard

Spraggan recalled she was escorted to her room by a production team member while the hotel porter offered to help, too. She added the porter re-entered her room later, using a traceable keycard. "I don't think I've ever felt that level of confusion since. I knew that I'd been raped, but I couldn't process that. So I put my clothes on...went into autopilot."

Spraggan received no support from 'X Factor' after trial

The hotel porter was eventually arrested after the production team informed the police. Though the team supported her emotionally and financially after the crime, Spraggan allegeldy received no help after the trial. "No one called or emailed when the trial was over and he was convicted. No one offered me rehabilitation or ongoing mental health treatment. I was on my own," her memoir said.

Show's producers offered apology

According to the Guardian's report, a spokesperson for Fremantle, which produced the show, has apologized to Spraggan. "While we believed throughout that we were doing our best to support Lucy in the aftermath of the ordeal, as Lucy thinks we could have done more, we must therefore recognize this. For everything Lucy has suffered, we are extremely sorry," they reportedly said.

